ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys basketball team battled MIAA Division 1 fourth-ranked Franklin, but was unable to pull out a win on Tuesday night in a 41-36 loss.
In a low-scoring defensive battle, Franklin led 8-6 through the first quarter and held a 17-13 halftime advantage. By the end of the third quarter, things were even at 25-25.
The Bombardiers had a 30-25 lead late in the fourth, but Franklin responded with a 12-0 run to flip the came completely at 37-30. Attleboro responded with a 6-0 run to cut the gap to one point with 55 seconds to go, but a three from deep by Franklin ended up being the difference in keeping Franklin ahead.
“We played a great game,” Attleboro head coach Mark Houle said. “I think our transition defense was very good. We limited them, and we did a very good job on offense of working the ball and looking for a good shot. We forced the tempo of the game to slow down and executed well at times. (We) gave us an opportunity against a good scoring team.”
Leading Attleboro in scoring was Neo Franco with 10 points. The Bombardiers (11-8) play again on Friday, hosting North Attleboro.
Foxboro 58, Canton 56
FOXBORO — Foxboro edged out Canton to secure a postseason spot with the win, moving to 11-8.
The Warriors overcame a seven-point halftime deficit, trailing 30-23 at intermission. By the end of the third quarter it was 39-37, with Foxboro leading, and it maintained the difference the rest of the way.
Leading Foxboro in scoring was Alex Penders with 14 points. Ryan Cotter added 11, points, and both Ryan Kelley and Andrew Finn had nine points. Foxboro plays again on Friday, at Oliver Ames.
King Philip 65, North Attleboro 35
NORTH ATTLEBORO — King Philip blew past North Attleboro, fighting off a 10-10 deadlock at the end of the first quarter and charging ahead for a win.
Defensive intensity kicked up for KP in the second quarter, resulting in a 33-14 halftime lead. By the end of the third quarter it was 51-30 in favor of the Warriors.
King Philip was led by Will Laplante’s 22 points, while Tommy Martorano added 17 points for KP. King Philip (9-10) plays on Tuesday at North Attleboro.
Mansfield 72, Stoughton 37
STOUGHTON — Mansfield routed Stoughton, winning big in the Hockomock League contest.
Mansfield held a 34-14 advantage at halftime and continued to extend through the second half, leading 48-22 through three quarters.
The Hornets were led by Eddie McCoy’s 18 points, while Trevor Foley added 15 points and Davon Sanders had 13 points with six assists.
Mansfield (18-2) plays again on Friday, hosting Canton.
Norton 78, Millis 50
MILLIS — Norton defeated Millis off a 40-point performance from Marquise Pina, scoring from 3-point range five times in the win.
Pina only had one foul shot attempted, which was converted, in an “unconscious” night according to head coach Marc Liberatore. Adding 13 points was Brandon Scovil and scoring 12 was Shawn Cleary.
Norton (9-8) plays again at home on Friday, hosting West Bridgewater.
St. Mary’s of Lynn 77, Bishop Feehan 48
LYNN — Smothering defense held back Bishop Feehan in a road loss to St. Mary’s.
At halftime St. Mary’s led 36-35, and by the end of the third quarter it was 57-35 in favor of St. Mary’s.
The Shamrocks had one player in double-digits, with 13 points from Dylan Capua. Feehan (9-8) plays again on Thursday at Walpole.