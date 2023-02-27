ATTLEBORO -- The No. 22 Bishop Feehan boys basketball team got out front quickly and stayed out, winning over No. 43 Putnam Tech 64-46 on Monday night in the preliminary round of the MIAA Division 1 tournament.
Bishop Feehan will now play No. 11 Beverly on Friday at 6 p.m. Ryder Frost, one of the top players in the state, has already made it onto Feehan's radar as a player to keep in check for Friday.
"We're going to get after it (Monday night,)" Bishop Feehan head coach Dean O'Connor said. "I know they're very good. I know they have one of the better players in the state. Our kids know who it is, so a kid from the North Shore and they know who he is, he's pretty good.
A 22-5 first quarter shot Feehan ahead, leading to it controlling the game the rest of the way. By halftime the Shamrocks led 40-23, and at the end of the third quarter it was 55-36.
"That was really the difference," O'Connor said in reference to the first quarter. "We played great defense and got turnovers and converted. ... We wanted to dictate the game with out defense, and I thought it was important for us to get a good start. We did a good job with our defensive game plan as far as executing it."
Leading Feehan in the scorebook was Cooper Snead with 18 points, 13 coming in the first half, and Dylan Capua -- also with 18. Jack Chabot added 10 points.