ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys basketball team recorded a season-opening win at home on Saturday, winning 69-53 over Bishop Stang.
The Shamrocks took a lead 15-12 through the first quarter and entered halftime ahead 29-26 at half.
A third-quarter surge gave the Shamrocks a 49-36 at the end of three quarters.
“The third quarter, we kind of doubled them up to break the game open a little bit,” Bishop Feehan head coach Dean O’Connor said. “I think we were OK with the ball. They played in zone (defense) and we just didn’t knock down shots. It took a while to adjust and we picked it up on the defensive end.”
Turnovers and key plays where the Shamrocks ended the possession with an easy layup led to the twin 20-point quarters in the second half. Jack Chabot led the Shamrocks in scoring with 21 points and teammate Cooper Snead added 19 points (five 3-pointers).
In a reserve role, Brett McCaffery had 11 points, all in the second half.
“He gave us a great spark off the bench,” O’Connor said of McCaffery.
The Shamrocks (1-0) play again on Friday, Dec. 23, hosting Wareham.