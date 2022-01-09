ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys’ basketball team put itself in prime position to take a victory at McIntyre Gymnasium Sunday against unbeaten Mansfield High, limiting the Hornets to 51 points.
The Hornets were determined to make it difficult for opponents to score with their man-to-man defensive posture, but neither the Shamrocks, nor the Hornets had factored Mansfield High senior guard Andrew Slaney into the game-altering equation.
Slaney scored 14 fourth quarter points, drilling a trio of 3-point field goals to jump-start the Hornets with 10 straight points at the outset of the session en route to a hard-earned 51-41 conquest of the Shamrocks.
“We had good attention to detail defensively, but Mansfield made it tough to score,” Bishop Feehan coach Dean O’Connor said of his team scoring just 20 points over the final 16 minutes.
The Hornets limited Bishop Feehan to two second quarter points on 1-for-11 shooting, with the Shamrocks committing eight turnovers during the eight minutes and facing a 27-13 deficit at halftime.
Not surprisingly, the Shamrocks limited Mansfield to just five third quarter points on 2-for-13 shooting, narrowing the gap to 32-21 entering the fourth quarter. From there, Slaney drilled a 3-pointer off of a Chris Hill pass to create a 35-31 lead for Mansfield on its first possession. He drilled another trifecta, off of a Anthony Sacchetti pass to create a seven-point lead just 1:15 into the quarter.
Hill (10 points, 12 rebounds, two blocked shots) finished off an offensive rebound, then Matt Hyland (16 points, eight rebounds, three assists) knocked down a pair of free throws to make it a 42-31 edge for the Hornets with five minutes remaining.
Slaney followed with another 3-pointer with just under three minutes left, while finishing off pairs of free throws with 0:46 and 0:32 showing on the scoreboard.
“It was the first time this season that we’ve kind of been punched in the face,” Mansfield High coach Mike Vaughan said of his Hornets who were without starters Trevor Foley and Jack Lasbury-Casey due to illness.
“We didn’t really respond that well, we made some bad decisions,” Vaughan said of being one missed Shamrock free throw shy of being tied at 32-all after three quarters.
Mansfield had to recover from an early seven-point deficit as Bishop Feehan scored the first seven points of the game with Rob Pombriant (seven points, six rebounds, two blocked shots) hitting a 3-pointer.
The Hornets then set the tone defensively by going on an 11-point blitz over the late first and early second quarters with Hyland setting the tone for Mansfield. Hyland twice scored on steals, and a Sacchetti drive gave Mansfield a 14-11 lead, that it would never lose.
“We were doing such a good job defensively in the first half, but the turnovers got them layups,” O’Connor said. “We had a great third quarter to get ourselves back in the game. We did a lot of good things.”
Junior Cooper Snead (11 points with three 3-pointers), junior Jack Chabot (10 points, seven rebounds) and senior Johnny Egan (five points) sparked the Shamrocks’ 18-point third quarter. Snead hit two 3-pointers and had eight points, Chabot scored six points, while Egan factored into nine Bishop Feehan points with three assists, a drive and hustle.
Hill buried a 3-pointer to start the second quarter and Hyland scored off yet another steal. The Hornets scored the final eight points of the quarter with Hyland fetching two free throws after taking in an offensive rebound and then scoring in low.
“Overall, you hold a team to 41 points, you give yourself a chance to win,” Vaughan said.
“We’re disappointed that we lost, but it’s good to know that we can play with good teams,” O’Connor said.
The Hornets play Tuesday at Stoughton while the Shamrocks (3-3) have a CCL game Tuesday at Cardinal Spellman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.