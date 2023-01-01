MANSFIELD – The calendar has turned, but the fact remains that it is awfully hard to score points against the Mansfield High boys’ basketball team.
In beating Bridgewater-Raynham 71-33 in a New Year’s Eve matinee Saturday at the James Albertini, the Hornets stretched their unbeaten skein to five games.
Moreover, in doing so the Trojans became the fifth foe of the Hornets that had yet to surpass the 50-point threshold.
Just how tenacious were the Hornets in their man-to-man defensive scheme?
The Trojans shot just 4-for-12 from the floor in the first quarter in falling behind 19-10 at the stop.
B-R was limited to just seven field-goal attempts during the second quarter, committing a half-dozen turnovers in that session, making just one shot on the hardwood over the final six minutes to face a 34-21 deficit at intermission.
If that wasn’t demonstrative defensively enough by the Hornets, the Trojans were limited to merely three third-quarter points, making just one of 14 field-goal attempts, misfiring on seven of their first eight shots over the initial four minutes of the second half to face a 23-point gap entering the fourth quarter.
Not once in the game did the Trojans score on two consecutive possessions.
“They’re natural athletes, they’re long (physically) and their basketball IQ is extremely high, so that’s a good combination,” Mansfield High Michael Vaughan said of the Hornets’ success at both ends of the floor -- the defensive tenacity yielding plenty of transition and teamwork at the offensive end of the floor.
The Hornets had nine players contribute points and hit on eight 3-point attempts.
Senior inside-outside sparkplug Chris Hill supplied 20 points, took in five rebounds, blocked three shots and dished out four assists.
Junior swingman Trevor Foley produced 17 points, nine during the third quarter, in addition to taking in five rebounds and having a pair of assists.
Junior guard Devon Sanders (eight points, three assists, two 3-pointers) and junior forward Eddie McCoy (eight points, five assists, four rebounds, two 3-pointers) also factored prominently for Mansfield. Along with senior center J.T. Veiking (five rebounds, five points) and senior guard Caden Colby (seven points), the Hornets well protected the rim and ran the floor well against the Trojans (1-5).
“We haven’t focused on defense a ton in practice, it’s better to let them play,” Vaughan said of his Hornets acclimating themselves to the playbook executing the offensive schemes. “Defensively, we’re at a pretty high level.”
Hill scored six points and Colby five for the Hornets, who scored the first six points of the game. Not only did Mansfield shoot 8-for-15 from the floor, but the Hornets had assists on seven of those field goals, and other than a McCoy trifecta, 16 of the 19 points were scored in the paint.
The Hornets had assists on all five of their second-quarter field goals too, with Sanders setting up McCoy for a 3-pointer (and a 26-14 lead), McCoy setting up Sanders for a 3-pointer (and a 29-16 lead) and Hill draining a trifecta off of a Brandon Jackman feed in the final minute.
Even though Veiking and McCoy were saddled with four personal fouls in the third quarter, the Hornets didn’t miss a beat. Mansfield reeled off 12 straight points (for a 46-23 edge) with Foley scoring on drives to the basket off of Sanders and Hill feeds, hitting two free throws and scoring on a fast break, with Colby assisting.
Mansfield hit on nine of 15 field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter with seven players scoring points and assists on six of those baskets -- three by McCoy.
“I had an inclination that we would be pretty solid defensively,” Vaughan added. “We’re getting guys in the right spots and we’re so long and athletic -- guys challenge something, and we have guys at the rim blocking shots. It’s not one guy, it’s a couple of guys.”
The Hornets have victories over two non-league foes (also Bedford) thus far and engage with another non-Hockomock League member Tuesday on the road at Natick.