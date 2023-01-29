ATTLEBORO -- The North Attleboro boys hockey team defeated Dartmouth on Sautrday at New England Sports Village in a 3-2 final.
The Rocketeers scored once in each period, and entered the second period with the score locked at 1-1.
A Mark Ayvazyan goal at the 11:23 mark in the third period proved to be the difference in the game, as the senior put one home as he was knocked down. Dartmouth scored with 31 seconds to go in the game, but North held on for the win.
"I thought both teams played well and both goalies were very good," North head coach Kyle Heagney said. "At the start of the second period, we felt the momentum shift. ... We felt very good going into the third."
Also scoring in the win were Kaden Burns (first period, unassisted) and Mason Briggs (second period, unassisted). The Rocketeers didn't trail at any point.
North Attleboro (6-4-2) comes back to play on Wednesday against Canton.
Bishop Feehan 7, Mansfield 2
FOXBORO -- The Shamrocks scored seven goals in a rout over Mansfield on Saturday at Foxboro Sports Center.
Brady Vitelli scored four goals in the win for Bishop Feehan. Joey Wright scored his first varsity goal, joining Bryce Mackintosh and Evan Riel with goals in the win.
Bishop Feehan (6-5-1) plays again on Wednesday against Bishop Fenwick. Mansfield (3-8-1) plays on Wednesday against King Philip.
Archbishop Williams 4, King Philip 1
FOXBORO -- The Warriors scored just once on Saturday in a loss to Archbishop Williams at Foxboro Sports Center.
King Philip's Max Robison scored once in the loss. Kyle Abbott stopped 32 shots in net.
King Philip (7-4-1) plays again on Wednesday against Mansfield.
Westwood 5, Norton 1
FOXBORO -- Norton lost to Westwood, scoring just once in the loss at Foxboro Sports Center on Saturday.
The loss was Norton's fourth in a row and fifth in its last six games. The Lancers (7-6-1) look to get back on track on Wednesday against Bellingham.