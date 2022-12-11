ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan boys hockey team rolled over Newton South on Saturday, winning 6-1 at New England Sports Village.
The Shamrocks got goals from Thomas Franzosa and Aidan Scanlan in the win. Both also added assists. Jimmy King recorded his first high-school win in net, while Joey Davieau’s score was the decisive game-winning goal.
Feehan (1-0) plays again on Wednesday at Arlington Catholic.
Hopkinton 7, Foxboro 1
FOXBORO — Foxboro scored but one goal in a lopsided loss to Hopkinton on Saturday.
Foxboro faced 45 shots on goal.
Foxboro returns on Monday against Attleboro.
Norton 10, Holliston 7
FOXBORO — Norton held on in a high-scoring affair over Holliston as four scorers netted two goals or more in the win at Foxboro Sports Center.
The Lancers put 27 shots on net in the first period and entered the second period down 3-0. A goal at the 6:35 mark cut the difference down to 6-1, sparking Norton to close the second period at a 7-6 deficit. Norton went on to shut down Holliston as it took the lead and held on for a roller-coaster ride of a game in the win.
Josh Giguere and Josh Coen had three goals and one assist each, Connor Heagney had two goals and three assists, and Dylan Cummings had two goals and four assists. Anthony Santangelo had five assists.
The Lancers (1-0) play again on Wednesday against Bellingham.