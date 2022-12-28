FOXBORO — The Mansfield High boys hockey team came up just short of forcing overtime against Shrewsbury High on Wednesday night, losing 5-4 at Foxboro Sports Center.
With two minutes to go, Hornets netminder Josh Hussey was pulled for the extra skater as Mansfield poured shots on net with time ticking away while down two scores.
The Hornets pulled the game to within one at the minute mark, getting a goal from James Warren off a deflection to make it 5-4. Following a Shrewsbury clear that nearly hit the still empty net, the Hornets sent all six skaters at the goal with under 20 seconds to go.
From just outside the crease, Mansfield’s Brendan Vokey narrowly missed a score with the net open, missing by a foot. The shot proved to be the final play of the game as the puck went around the end boards and away from the crease as time expired.
“A couple of bounces didn’t go our way, but the team plays real well together,” Mansfield head coach Mark O’Brien said. “Just to have us in a position, pull the goalie and get one, and then some shots at the end where we might have been able to put one in.”
The Hornets battled through the first period, allowing the first goal at 11:17 but getting one back on the power play off the tape of Cody Gordon with 7:31 to go. Declan Foley then scored on a shot from the blue line at 5:06 to give Mansfield the lead, but allowed a score on a rush to end the period with 3.5 left on the board to even the score.
“Coming out of the first, killing two major penalties, we were just happy to come out 2-2 and hopefully carry through to where we can put pressure on them,”
Notably the Hornets were down a guy early in the game with second-line winger Brendan Flynn taking two five-minute major penalties — something subject to an ejection. His removal with under four minutes to go in the first period was a tough one, but provided a next-man-up opportunity for Mansfield’s skaters.
“We’ve got very talented kids who stepped up. James Warren, he’s a talented freshman. These kids have rotated through the lines quite a bit,” O’Brien said. “We’re all playing a system so they so they can all step in. Losing Flynn, that’s tough because he’s a high-energy guy. Warren filled in great.”
Both sides played even through the third period, going scoreless to keep the score 2-2. In the third period, Mansfield opened up with a goal at 13:08 as Cody Gordon put one home with a delayed penalty coming.
Shrewbury then ran off back-to-back scores to make it a 5-3 contest with 3:01 remaining in regulation. Despite the loss, O’Brien said the comeback effort and never-quit attitude
“It really speaks to their resiliency. We’re a much better team than we were in our first game,” O’Brien said. “These guys are buying into the team concept and are playing for each other. I think we’re going to be a very difficult team to play against, despite our youth.
“It’s a difficult loss to come away with, but it’s a lot to build on,” O’Brien said.