ATTLEBORO — Brendan McNeil’s overtime goal was the decider on Saturday night, helping Bishop Feehan High beat St. Mary’s of Lynn 3-2 at New England Sports Village.
McNeil also netted a first-period goal, followed by Aidan Scanlan’s tally in the second. The overtime victory marked goalkeeper Nolan Costa’s first varsity start.
“The whole night was about teamwork,” Bishop Feehan head coach Dave Franzosa said. “We did a really good job of digging in and responding to pressure.”
The Shamrocks improve to 9-6-1 overall and they return to the ice against St. John’s Prep on Wednesday night at Essex Sports Center.
Mansfield 3, Barrington 3
BARRINGTON — Connor Davey scored twice for Mansfield in its non-league tie with Barrington.
After an early third-period goal, the Eagles led the Hornets 3-1 until 12:35, when Ryan DeGirolamo scored on the assist from James Warren.
Davey found the net for his second goal with 2:23 left in regulation, tying the game at 3-3 and after a physical overtime period, the game resulted in a stalemate.
The Hornets, now 3-9-1 overall and 3-3-1 in Hockomock League play, are set to face Canton High on Wednesday night at Foxboro Sports Center.
North Attleboro 5, Oliver Ames 3
ATTLEBORO — Oliver Destin posted a hat trick as the short-handed Rocketeers defeated the Tigers at New England Sports Village.
Down five players, the Rocketeers played just as well defensively as they did on offense, with goalkeeper Kyler Gruber turning away 40 of 43 shot attempts.
The Rocketeers are now 6-5-2 overall and 2-4-1 in Hockomock League play. They are set to face Medway High on Monday night at Pirelli Veterans Center.
Norton 7, Medway 0
FOXBORO — Norton rocked Medway on Saturday at Foxboro Sports Center, winning in a rout.
The Lancers were led by Josh Cohen’s three goals and two assists. Anthony Santangelo added two goals and an assist, while Dylan Cummings led the team in assists with three and added one goal.
Josh Giguere and Connor Heagney added two assists, while Brogan Laverdiere scored the other goal. In net was Ari Parker, recording a shutout.
Norton (9-6-2) plays again on Wednesday against Dedham.