BROCKTON -- The Mansfield High boys hockey team scored just once in its loss to Oliver Ames on Sautrday, losing 3-1 at ASIAF Arena.
Mansfield fell behind through the first and second periods, allowing a goal in each period to enter the third down 2-0.
Mansfield's Brendan Vokey cut the difference down to one with 7:28 to go in regulation, but the Hornets pulled the goalie in the final moments to allow a power-play goal to put the game away.
The loss drops Mansfield to 3-7. The Hornets play on Wednesday against North Attleboro.
Taunton 1, North Attleboro 0 (OT)
TAUNTON -- A goal from Taunton's Dylan McCaughey sunk the Rocketeers on Saturday less than two minutes into overtime at Aleixo Arena.
The low-scoring affair was anchored by a 31-save performance from North's Kyle Gruber. The Rocketeers put 29 shots on goal, all turned aside by Taunton's Cam Tomaszycki.
North Attleboro (5-4-1) plays again on Monday against Medway.
Upper Cape Tech, 9, Tri-County 4
BOURNE -- Tri-County lost to Upper Cape, getting goals from Zach Lawrence, Lukas Sobczak, Josh Narducci and Connor Joy in the loss.
Cody Demerchant, Kyle Daly, Lawrence and Narducci had assists. Caleb Drinan made 18 stops in the net.
Tri-County (4-8) plays again on Wednesday against Southeastern.
Canton 11, Attleboro 1
ATTLEBORO -- The Bombardiers were routed by Canton, losing in a lopsided affair.
Attleboro's lone goal came from Colin Flynn, while Michael LaChance recorded the assist. Attleboro (2-9) plays again on Wednesday against Foxboro.
Northbridge 3, Foxboro 0
MARLBOROUGH -- Foxboro was blanked by Northbridge, moving the Warriors to 3-10.
Foxboro plays again on Wednesday against Attleboro.
Franklin 3, King Philip 1
FRANKLIN -- Two second-period goals from Franklin put it ahead for good over King Philip in the Hockomock League contest.
The Warriors tacked on their only goal with 9:39 to go in the third period off of Tim Mullen's score, assisted by Nate Garstka. Franklin put the nail in the coffin with 20 seconds to go, scoring an empty-net goal.
King Philip (7-3) plays again on Monday against Arlington Catholic.