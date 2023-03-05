KINGSTON -- The Norton High boys hockey team bowed out of the MIAA Division 4 postseason, losing on the road to Norwell 5-2 at The Bog Ice Arena.
The Lancers allowed an early goal, but an Anthony Santangelo goal evened the score at 1-1 in the first period.
Norwell took the lead in the latter stages of the period to hold a 2-1 lead after the first period and expanded its lead with 10 minutes to go in the second. Two late goals in the period extended the margin but was cut down to a 5-2 difference with a goal from Norton's Josh Cohen.
Both sides played a scoreless third period. Norton caps its season at 10-9-3.
Scituate 3, Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk 1
PEMBROKE -- The Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk co-op was eliminated from the Division 3 postseason, losing to top-ranked Scituate at Hobomock Arena.
Sixteenth-ranked D-R/S had its lone goal from Adam Bastis in the loss. The co-op closes the season at 16-5-1.