FOXBORO — The Norton high boys hockey team scored four goals in the first period and ran away with a win over Attleboro High on Wednesday at Foxboro Sports Center, winning in a 9-2 final.
The Lancers added four more goals in the second period and one more for good measure in the third period. Attleboro scored in the first period off the tape of Nicholas Fernandes and scored in the third period from Andrew Bessette.
Goals from Norton came from Anthony Santangelo (two), Dylan Cummings (two), Liam Coffey, Connor Heagney, Mikey MacDonald, Josh Giguere and Josh Cohen.