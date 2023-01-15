FOXBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys hockey team captured the Travis Roy Jr. Beanpot Cup on Saturday, winning it for the second straight year with a 9-0 win over Brookline.
The Shamrocks jumped on Brookline early with three goals and poured it on the rest of the way, leaving little doubt in the win.
“They’re a good team and we stressed to the kids to play fast and put pressure on them, take away time in space,” Bishop Feehan head coach Dave Franzosa said. “We just got fortunate we jumped on them early. They showed a killer instinct and got some separation and kept expanding the lead.”
Brendan McNeil completed the hat trick in the win, scoring three times. Brady Vitelli scored twice, while Joey Davieau, Eric Lund and Thomas Franzosa each scored once. Matthew Homer also scored once, the first of his varsity career.
In goal, Easton Theberge earned his first varsity shutout with a 20-save win.
The win moves Feehan up the power rankings, and brings the Shamrocks to 5-4-1. With the season now at the midway point, it’s go time for the Shamrocks if they aim to make a postseason appearance.
“For us, I talked to the kids before Friday ... in the initial power rankings we were 35th, and the top32 make it,” Franzosa said. “I stressed to the kids the urgency needs to start now. They need to play every game like it’s a playoff game because they want to move up and put themselves in a position to make the state tournament. That’s the mindset now. ... We just have to make sure we’re ready to play, because every game matters as a team that’s fighting to make the tournament.”
The Shamrocks earned a win over Lexington on Friday, 7-3, to get into the final on Saturday. Next time on the ice for the Shamrocks is on Saturday against Archbishop Williams.
Canton 4, King Philip 0
CANTON — King Philip was blanked by Canton on Saturday, dropping the Warriors to 6-2 on the season.
King Philip plays again on Wednesday against Foxboro.
Franklin 8, Mansfield 2
FRANKLIN — Mansfield scored twice in a lopsided loss to Franklin on Saturday at Pirelli Arena.
Franklin led 5-0 through the first period, adding two goals in the final minute to put pressure on the Hornets.