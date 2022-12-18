TAUNTON -- The Attleboro High boys hockey team was blanked at Aleixo Arena on Saturday night, losing to Taunton High 4-0.
Connor McGrath and Tre Nadeau scored a pair of goals against the Bombardiers. Attleboro trailed 3-0 in the third period and had a chance to score with a five-minute power play, but couldn't punch one home.
In net, Julien Horton made 22 saves for Attleboro.
Attleboro head coach Gary Warren applauded his team's efforts in a game where it played without three starters.
"It was the best three periods of hockey we've played all season," Warren said. "Good intensity and grit. Everyone stepped their game up."
Attleboro (0-3) plays again on Wednesday, hosting Tri-County.
King Philip 4, Bishop Fenwick 0
FOXBORO --King Philip scored two late goals to double up its lead and take a win over Bishop Fenwick.
The Warriors had four different scorers, with Grady Bianculli, Nate Garska, Rowan Boulger and Cole Kotkowski tallying in the win. Cam Lehan-Allen, Charlie Pelkey, James Boldy and Sonny Bianculli assisted on the scores.
In net for the Warriors was Kyle Abbott, who recorded the shutout.
King Philip plays again on Wednesday against Franklin.
Dartmouth 4, North Attleboro 1
NEW BEDFORD -- North Attleboro's lone goal-scorer was Mark Ayvazyan in its loss to Dartmouth over the weekend at Hetland Arena.
Ayvazyan's score came at the eight-minute mark in the third period. Dartmouth scored once in the first and added two in the second period before scoring at 8:49 of the third period.
Kyle Grubber stopped 24 shots in goal. North head coach Kyle Heagney said turnovers attributed to the loss and his team committed too many penalties, but the Rocketeers played hard end-to-end.
North (0-1) plays again on Monday against Mansfield.
Archbishop Williams 5, Bishop Feehan 3
ATTLEBORO -- Bishop Feehan dropped a league game at New England Sports Village over the weekend, losing by a pair of goals.
Williams netted an empty-net goal with 11 seconds to go to seal the win. Feehan led 2-0 late in the second period but was unable to hang on to the lead against the resurgent Archbishop Williams side.
Aidan Scanlon, George Besarick and Jonathan L'Esperance scored in the loss. Jimmy King was in net for the Shamrocks.
Bishop Feehan (1-2) plays again on Wednesday against Walpole.
Upper Cape Cod 10, Tri-County 6
FRANKLIN -- Tri-County lost in a high-scoring affair, falling to Upper Cape Cod at Pirelli Veterans Arena.
Lucas Sobczak and Colby Scarsciotti had power-play goals, while Kyle Daly, Mike Goddard, Josh Narducci and Connor Joy had even-strength scores for T-C.
Reed Nixon, Nolan Feeley, Cody Demerchent and Goddard had assists. Caleb Drinan stopped 15 shots on goal.
Tri-County (1-1) plays Attleboro on Wednesday.
Norton at Medway
xxx -- texted