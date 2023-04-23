NORWELL — The Foxboro High boys lacrosse team lost to Scituate on Saturday, falling 11-9 in the consolation round of the Chowda Cup.
The Warriors were led in scoring by Tony Sulham with three goals. Ryan Cotter, John Sacchetti and Connor Noone each scored twice, while Noone also had two assists.
In net for Foxboro was Adam Addeche with eight saves. Foxboro (3-5) visits Hopkinton on Monday.
Mansfield 10, Hanover 8
NORWELL — Mansfield capped off its Chowda Cup tournament with a win over Hanover, getting two goals each from Drew Sacco, Nico Smith and Donovan Minton.
Andrew DeGirolamo, Tommy Smith and Tommy Vallett each scored once, while DeGirolamo chipped in three assists.
In net for Mansfield was Ryan DeGirolamo, making 26 saves while also scoring once and assisting once. Mansfield (6-3) visits KP on Monday.