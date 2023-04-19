DIGHTON -- The Dighton-Rehoboth boys lacrosse team rolled over Greater New Bedford Vocational, getting a nine-point day from Thomas Dyson in a 17-4 win.
Dyson scored five goals and assisted on four. AJ Bosco completed a hat trick with three goals, as did Jaiden Solitro. Julien Bowers scored twice in the win.
Dighton-Rehoboth (3-2) visits Old Rochester Regional on Friday.
North Attleboro 16, Dartmouth 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- North Attleboro cruised past Darmouth with multiple goal-scorers and strong defense.
Ethan Mackinnon was 7-for-9 from the faceoff dot and collected four ground balls. Freshman Conor Casey nearly earned the clean sheet in goal for the Rocketeers.
North Attleboro (2-4) plays on Monday, hosting Franklin.
Bishop Feehan 15, Dedham 7
ATTLEBORO -- Bishop Feehan's Theo Stamatel exploded for five goals in a win over Dedham.
Connor Davine and Brendan McNeill added three goals each in the scoring onslaught. Evan Paturzo scored twice and assisted on five goals.
In net was Danny Coady with eight saves. Feehan moves to 4-3 with the win and plays Catholic Memorial on Friday.