PEABODY — The Bishop Feehan boys lacrosse team took an 18-9 victory over Bishop Fenwick on Saturday afternoon, winning 18-9 to clinch the Catholic Central League title.
The league title is the second in a row for the Shamrocks. Led by the attackers, Brady Vitelli had five goals, with Evan Paturzo and Theo Stamatel scoring four goals each. Niko Iovieno netted his first goal of the season in the win also.
In net for the Shamrocks was Grant Koloski, making eight saves. Henry Stamatel led in ground balls with nine.
The Shamrocks (9-6) visit Matignon on Tuesday
Oliver Ames 9, Attleboro 4
ATTLEBORO — Penalties plagued the Bombardiers in a loss to Oliver Ames on Saturday.
Attleboro held the game even at halftime at 4-4, but was unable to get the offense moving in the second half. Carter Shelton and Landon Viera scored twice each for AHS. Harry Wheaton made 12 saves in net.
Attleboro (3-9) hosts Milford on Monday.
Franklin 24, King Philip 6
FRANKLIN — The Warriors struggled to keep up with high-scoring Franklin Saturday.
The Warriors had 12 saves in goal from James Boldy and three saves from Finn Cunningham. Mason Thompson had two goals, with Donovan DeVellis, Hayden Schmitz, Noah Minkwitz and Aiden McCarthy each scoring once.
King Philip (10-4) plays at Lincoln-Sudbury on Wednesday.