ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys soccer team improved to 5-1-2 with a 5-0 win over Bridgewater-Raynham High on Saturday.
The Shamrocks got on the board at the 8:30 mark off the foot of Theo Stamatel, and nearly 20 minutes later, Jon Mignacca followed with a goal of his own. A minute after that, Zach Caisse scored, and then Jimmy Fasy scored his first of two goals to make it 4-0 at the 35-minute mark.
Fasy scored again with 4:10 on the clock in the second and the game remained scoreless the rest of the way.
Mignacca tallied two assists in the win, while Caisse and Ben Foster each had one assist.
Bishop Feehan plays again on Monday, visiting Archbishop Williams.