ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan boys soccer team won their second game in a row, with only two left to play, against Archbishop Williams by a score of 3-0.
The Shamrocks got their goals from Zach Caisse, who had two, with captain Jimmy Fasy collecting the other.
Feehan coach Mike Pariseau was very pleased with his offense’s efforts on the day.
“They’ve been doing what they have been doing all season,” Pariseau said. “We’ve got a very talented group that works well with each other.”
One of Caisse’s goals came from a cross from Ryan Cronin, proof of that chemistry for the Shamrocks’ attack.
“They set up each other well and we get a lot of opportunities out of that. It leads to a lot of goals,” Pariseau said.
With two games left to play, the Catholic Conference League title is still up for grabs, and Feehan looks to snatch it up. The Shamrocks (10-3-3) travel to St. Mary’s of Lynn on Monday in hopes of coming away with that title.
Pariseau described his excitement for the league-deciding match.
“It’s the game for the league title. Obviously, we’re all excited to go down and try and put some goals home. Our goal is to come home with the league title on Monday night.”
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Seekonk 1
SEEKONK — The Falcons came out on top against Seekonk from goals by Kristof Trond, Ainda Marando, and Liam Hannon.
Seekonk got its lone goal from Marco Cozzo, with Collin Peterson assisting.
Dighton-Rehoboth (8-4-2) hosts Bishop Stang Friday.
Blue Hills 2, Tri-County 0
CANTON — Tri-County was unable to crack the scoreboard in a hard-fought, physical game against Blue Hills.
Tri-County tallied nine shots on goal and Blue Hills was able to capitalize with single goals in both halves.
Nathan Howard had 17 saves in goal for Tri-County.
The Cougars (6-7-4) play at home on Friday against Bristol Agricultural.