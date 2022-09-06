BELLINGHAM -- Norton High boys soccer won its season opener on a rainy Tuesday afternoon, beating Bellingham 3-1.
All goals scored by the Lancers came from TJ Lachm, who collected a hat trick. Two assists came from Ryan Potts and one assist came from Jake Bratt.
In goal, the Lancers' Luke Ferriera made six saves.
"Overall, it was a good first game for us. I'm pleased with our start to the season," Norton head coach Eric Greene said.
Norton improves to 1-0 and will play on Thursday at Medway High.