HINGHAM — The No. 17 Attleboro boys soccer team went on the road and knocked off No. 16 Hingham in the first round of Division 1 postseason play, winning 2-1 on Saturday.
Two late goals by forward Alex Vecchioli were the difference in lifting Attleboro in the final minutes, with his first coming with one minute to go in regulation and the game-winner coming in the first minute of overtime.
The win earns Attleboro a bid against top-seeded Needham on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Needham in the round of 16.
Sharon 1, North Attleboro 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The No. 15 Rocketeers were bounced from the Division 2 postseason on Saturday, losing by one score.
Sharon scored early in the first half and North fought hard to equalize, but was unable to. North head coach Mike Lacasse noted the Rocketeers had a difficult time breaking Sharon’s back line in the loss, but they fought hard and he’s proud of the effort wire-to-wire.
The Rocketeers bowed out of the season with a record of 8-8-3.
Longmeadow 4, Mansfield 1
LONGMEADOW — After a grueling two-hour drive, the 24th-seeded Mansfield High boys soccer team fell 4-1 in their MIAA Div. 2 game Saturday against the Longmeadow High Lancers.
Thirty seconds into the game, the Lancers scored their first goals, which seemed to set the tone for the rest of the game.
“Poor marking by us,” Mansfield coach Steve Sheridan said.
It did not get easier for the Hornets as 15 minutes later, Aiden Jones was red-carded for a handball. This left Mansfield with 10 players to play with for the remaining 63 minutes.
Aiden Jones would eventually redeem himself with a goal in the second half to avoid the shutout. Grady Sullivan had the assist.
“We definitely had them on their heels in the second half, but we couldn’t finish,” Sheridan said.
The Lancers would go on to score an additional two goals in the second half to put the game away.
Norton 1, Gloucester 0
GLOUCESTER — The No. 19 Lancers earned a 1-0 win over No. 14 Gloucester, scoring 16 minutes into the game off the boot of Matt Cropley in their Div. 3 matchup.
Cropley’s goal was assisted by Kyle Kofton. Norton coach Eric Greene called Gloucester a very good team, noting a handful of its shots hit the crossbar. He also pointed to Cam Lerner’s defensive efforts in shutting down Gloucester’s leading goal-scorer and said the back line as a well did a strong job.
Norton keeper Luke Ferreira had 11 saves. Next up for Norton in the Division 3 round of 16 is No. 3 Belchertown or No. 30 East Boston, which will be decided Monday night.