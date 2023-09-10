NEW BEDFORD — The Attleboro High boys soccer team took a 1-0 win over New Bedford on Saturday, improving to 2-0 this season.
The lone goal of the contest game off the boot of Corvengdjimy Thomas, assisted by William Badger, in the 60th minute of the contest. The win marks the second clean sheet of the season for goalkeeper Tyler Rocchio.
The Bombardiers hit the pitch again on Tuesday on the road at Milford.
Bishop Feehan 1, King Philip 0
ATTLEBORO — A penalty shot from Zach Caisse in the 44th minute was the difference for Bishop Feehan in its win over King Philip on Saturday.
The Shamrocks had five shots on goal to the Warriors’ nine. The game endured two lightning delays late in the second half, stalling momentum, but after the delays the Warriors had good chances to equalize in the final 11 minutes of play.
Bishop Feehan improves to 1-1 and plays at St. Mary’s of Lynn on Wednesday. King Philip (0-1) plays at Franklin on Tuesday.