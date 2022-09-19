ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys soccer team edged out King Philip Regional on Monday, winning 2-1.
King Philip held an advantage early, with King Philip carrying the edge despite neither side having a quality opportunity early on. KP got in the board first in the 36th minute, getting a score off the foot of Matt Crago from a feed by Ollie Blackburn to put the Warriors ahead 1-0.
Attleboro’s Alex Vecchioli netted his first of two in the same minute to even the score. He later converted on a penalty kick in the second half to give the Bombardiers the lead.
“It was sort of a defensive miscue that Attleboro pounced on,” King Philip head coach Mike O’Neill said. “He beat our keeper on a one-on-one. They picked up a penalty kick (in the second half) and Vecchioli finished it.”
A King Philip penalty kick later on gave it an opportunity to break even but it was turned aside.
“We carried most of the play in the second half and they sat back and tried to counter,” O’Neill said. “They had a chance or two on the counter, but we had more chances and we just couldn’t get it across the line. It was a good match all-around.”
King Philip (1-3) plays again on Wednesday at Foxboro. Attleboro (3-0-1) plays Wednesday at Oliver Ames.
North Attleboro 2, Milford 1
MILFORD — Down 1-0 at halftime, the Rocketeers surged with goals from Kaden Burns (62nd minute) and Carson Dameron (75th minute) to push past Milford.
Burns’ score was assisted by Quinn Conley and Dameron’s score was assisted by Bryce Newth. A throw-in that was deep in Milford’s zone led to Newth holding possession, finding Dameron, who beat a defender and slipped the shot past the keeper for the go-ahead score.
North Attleboro (2-1-1-) plays at Stoughton on Wednesday.
Oliver Ames 2, Mansfield 0
MANSFIELD — Mansfield was outplayed in its loss to Oliver Ames, said head coach Steve Sheridan.
The Hornets hung around and Liam Doyle made a great effort in goal, but the attacking front was unable to cut the gap down. A score in the eighth minute on a defensive mistake put Mansfield behind, and a converted penalty kick in the 60th minute put Oliver Ames ahead by two.
Mansfield didn’t put a shot on goal until just over 10 minutes into the second half.
Mansfield (2-2-1) hosts Taunton on Wednesday.