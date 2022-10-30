WRENTHAM — The Hockomock League Cross Country Championships were held at Wrentham Developmental Center Saturday morning, with Oliver Ames clinching both the boys’ and girls’ team titles and individual titles.
The lowest-scoring area boys team in the meet was Mansfield in fifth with 156 points. King Philip (163) and Attleboro (208) followed in sixth and seventh, respectively, Foxboro placed ninth with 221 points and North Attleboro placed 10th with 259 points.
In the girls race, Foxboro was the area leader with a third-place finish of 144 points. King Philip placed fifth with 146 points and North Attleboro placed sixth with 180 points. Mansfield (240) and Attleboro (289) took 10th and 12th, respectively.
Oliver Ames’s Ryan Sarney (14:58) and Katie Sobiraj (17:54.5) claimed top spots in the boys and girls races, respectively. OA went 1-2-3 in the boys race and had six top-10 finishers in the girls race. All top-16 finishers earned medals.
King Philip’s day, across the board, was the most consistent in terms of area team finishes. Nate Sylven paced the Warrior boys with a fourth-place time of 16:13.4 and Max Miller was the next Warrior across with a time of 17:32.9 in 23rd.
King Philip boys coach John Berdos said plenty of PRs were handed out in the meet, including Miller’s time, which was a season best. Berdos said credit is due for other area teams that impressed on Saturday as well, with other area coaches noting its similarity to a Division or State races with the quality of competition.
“A lot of our guys ran personal-bests,” Berdos said. “Really satisfied with how a lot of those guys ran. Miller, he ran a season-best, so that was really good and he’s trending in the right direction as the meets get more and more important in championship season. Sixth overall, we really have to tip our cap and credit Sharon, Franklin, Mansfield and Taunton. They all ran really ran great races. Oliver Ames, everyone knew they were going to run away with this one.”
On the girls side for the KP Warriors was Kate Buban in 17th, clocking a team-best time of 20:52.2. In 30th, teammate Rachel Bailer crossed at 21:23.5, and in 35th was Keira Evans in 21:59.9.
Mansfield was led in the boys race by Talon Johnson with a seventh-place time of 16:48.7. John Sylvain took 20th at 17:27.1 and Clark Mackin took 31st, at 17:49.7. On the girls side, the Hornets saw their best time from Alex Petrova’s 31st-best time of 21:55.2.
Mansfield coach Dan Horgan said some of the boys had gone through injuries over the last few weeks, and to toe the line healthy on Saturday and put up good times is a step in the right direction.
“For us, a big part of the race was just getting to the line healthy,” Horgan said. “We had a few late-season injuries that happened over the last few weeks so we had to alter our training a lot to get to a place where everyone was healthy. From there, we were hoping to build on the progress we established up to that point, and I feel like (Saturday) was a good step in the right direction after dealing with some of the setbacks. I’m proud of the way they stepped up.”
Foxboro was led in the boys race by Chris Proulx’s time of 17:23.4 for 19th- fastest, and was followed close by Steve Haney in 21st with a time of 17:32.2. Brooks Stone (18:37.5) and Cooper Hassman (18:37.7) were the next across for the Warriors, crossing in 65th and 66th, respectively. Foxboro head coach Matt Smith said there was some fatigue on both teams entering the day, and plans to adjust the workouts ahead of the final meets of the season.
“I think the biggest strategy for us is going to be taking it a little easier in the next few weeks,” Smith said. “I had a couple of people saying to me they were tired. We didn’t do a whole lot last week, but the week before that we did get some longer runs, longer workouts. I think there was a longer delay to people feeling those workouts. The next two weeks ... really focusing on shorter and faster to feel as good as possible.”
On the girls side for the Warriors, Brooke Davies had the team-best time with a 21:13.3 in 20th. Casey Dahl (21:37.3) and Aine Fitzpatrick (21:39.3) ran side-by-side, finishing 25th and 26th, respectively. Mabel Linck was not far off their pace in 32nd at 21:55.5.
Smith noticed pack running from his girls side, and felt if they kept their pace and positions they’d put themselves in a spot to have their best finish at the Hockomock meet since 2018. The Warriors took third by a two-point margin, edging out Sharon and King Philip’s 146 scores.
“I did see we had that pack near the mid-20s, and if we kept in that area, we would be around where we were supposed to be,” Smith said. “Anything above fifth or sixth would’ve been great because they placed fourth in 2018 and was the best place we’ve got in a very long time. That team qualified for the all-state meet. That was definitely a goal, do something that team couldn’t do. It ended up being a lot closer (than I thought).”
Smith credits Kyla Palmer, the fifth scorer for Foxboro, as the difference to get the team to third. She placed 54th with a time of 23:29.6.
“What it came down to was Kyla Palmer, our fifth person. ... My biggest thing was pass people in the last 200, and I’m always confident Kyla will have that last 200 and pass people. She passed four or five people in the last stretch, and I think that’s what got it for us. It makes me feel really good going into Divisionals.”
Attleboro’s boys team was led by Jacob Blazek’s time of 18:00.6, placing him 37th in the field. The Bombardier boys ran in a pack through the 30s and 40s, with Michael Jennison (39th, 18:06.4), Luke Smith (40th, 18:06.6) and John Pazimo (44th, 18:15.5) all finishing roughly 15 seconds apart.
The Attleboro girls were led by Kylee Browning’s time of 22:20.0, putting her 37th in the field. Alexis Cincotta (60th, 23:44.2) and Megan Field (63rd, 23:50.4) followed over a minute later. Alexa Frackelton then placed 75th at a time of 24:52.7.
North Attleboro’s Brady King led the Rocketeer boys with a medal-earning 16th-place finish, clocking a time of 17:19.3. Jimmy Gallagher was the next North boy across in 59th, finishing with a time of 18:33.7. Brendan Simpson (67th, 18:38.1) and Jeremy Becker (69th, 18:45.2) followed for the North boys.
The Rocketeer girls were led by Katie Galgoczy’s 12th-place time of 20:23.5. Lauren Hunt followed for the Rocketeers in 18th, missing a medaling time by six seconds at 20:57.0. Julia Simpson was the next North Attleboro girl across in 47th, finishing at 22:48.2. Harper Sweeney had a time of 23:06.3 for 49th.