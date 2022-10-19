FAIRHAVEN — Dighton-Rehoboth Regional cross country raced against Fairhaven High on Wednesday, running through Mariner Field.
The D-R boys earned a 25-30 race win while the girls captured a 23-33 win.
“We had a great meet for both the boys and girls, coming away with two victories,” D-R cross country coach Brandan Delano said. “The boys meet was pretty close and our girls had a really strong performance and won handily.”
Michael Lavigne paced the D-R pack with a time of 17:43, putting him second in the field. Nick Ware was third overall with a time of 17:50, and in fifth was Jeremy Gale at a time of 18:17. Jackson Pogany placed seventh with a time of 18:50 and Logan Keating finished eighth at 19:25.
The D-R girls finished first and second, with Lindsay Allard leading everyone at a time of 21:30. Not far behind her was Zoey Jestude, crossing in second at 21:41. Mari Lavigne finished at 24:41 in fourth place and Jaelyn Johnson was a second off her at 24:42, finishing fifth. in 11th was Angie Cabral, clocking out a time of 28:33.