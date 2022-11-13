WESTFIELD — Foxboro High’s girls cross country team finished ninth overall as a team with 358 points, and the boys were 12th overall (226 points) at the MIAA State Division 2 Championships on Sunday. Both finishes are improvements from last year, as the girls finished 18th overall and the boys were 13th overall in 2021.
Brooke Davies sparkled for the Warriors as she advanced to the MIAA All-State meet as an individual qualifier. Davies clocked in with a time of 21:11 and placed 35th overall. Following her were senior captains Aine Fitzpatrick (47th overall, 21:46), Casey Dahl (50th, 21:55) and Mabel Linck (55th, 22:02), who all placed within 10 places of each other.
As for the boys, senior Chris Proulx recorded his second-fastest finish and clocked in at 17:49 to place 38th overall. He was followed up by senior Steve Haney, who placed 46th overall and clocked in at 17:52.
Head Coach Matt Smith was really impressed with his freshmen boys, who in his opinion had the best races of the day. Timmy Chase clocked in at 18:36 and Eamonn Kelly at 18:51 to place 86th and 96th overall, respectively.
“Happy to have them for the next three years,” Smith said.
Davies will be the only competitor at the MIAA All-State Meet at Fort Devens in Devens on Saturday.
Seekonk boys advance to MIAA All-State Division 3 Championship; Kiley Halpin advances for girls
GARDNER — Seekonk High’s cross country team placed all seven of its boys in the MIAA All-State Division 3 championship Meet. The boys placed sixth overall (165 points), while the girls placed eighth overall (243 points). The results were somewhat disappointing, as head coach Frank Mooney expected to place in the top three for both teams but was very pleased with the efforts of his runners.
“Not a good day, a little disappointed. Our girls were young this year in the meet,” Coach Mooney said.
Kiley Halpin led the way for the Warrior girls, placing 18th overall and clocking in at 22:24. She was followed by Julie Provost (45th, 24:11) Hannah Tadros (53rd, 24:38) , Riley Mahoney (72nd, 25:26) and Sydnie Hoskins (88th, 25:57) to round out the girls team.
Noah Amaral had the best finish for the Warrior boys, as he placed fourth overall (17.32) Joining him next week at All-States are Caiden Sears (sixth overall, 17:39), James Clark (52nd, 19:45), Cristian Almeida (58th, 19:58), Saul Simmons (66th, 20:12), Owen Blanchard (20:58) and Noah Tadros ( 21:24).
The boys and Kiley Halpin will be competitors in Saturday’s MIAA All-State Meet at Fort Devens in Devens.
Tri-County finishes off season at MIAA Division 3 Championship Meet
GARDNER — The Cougars’ Cross country team participated in the MIAA Division 3 Championship meet this year to finish off its season. Both the boys and girls team had great efforts and performances.
The boys were led by Lorcan Bergeron, who placed 55th overall and clocked in at 19:54. He was followed by Luke Smith (119, 21:44), Tyler Forgione (130, 22:11), Sam Noonan (143, 22:40), Alex Echeverria (146, 22:50), Aiden Lum (156, 23:07), and Ben Hoffman (167, 23:53)
The girls were led by Audrey Weishaar, who placed 46th overall and clocked in at 24:18. Following her were Averie Denelle (79th, 25: 46) Caitlyn McLaughlin (96th, 26:39), Rebecca Hall (104th 27:19) , Isabella Poulin (109th, 27:26), Sinead Bergeron (116th, 28:04) and Anabell Smith (124th, 28:55).
“While no athlete is moving on to the All-State meet next weekend, we had some solid individual performances,” Head Coach Ben Alden said.
Norton boys and girls advance to All-State Championship Meet
WESTFIELD — Norton High cross country teams had outstanding performances to qualify for the MIAA All-State Div. 2 Championship Meet. Both teams finished fourth overall.
Andrew McConnell and Shea Podbelski led the way for the Lancers, with McConnell placing second overall (16:17) and Podbelski placing fourth overall (19:23). Podbelski was followed by Emma Wisnaskas, who placed 24th overall (20:54), while McConnell was followed by Michael Katsikis, who placed 21st overall (17:39).
The Lancers also had personal-bests from each team. Carly Goodwin placed 42nd with a personal-best of seven minutes per mile, while Michael Katsikis had his personal record of five minutes per mile.
The Lancers will participate in the MIAA ALL-State Divisional Championship meet at Fort Devens in Devens on Saturday.
Dighton-Rehoboth finishes off season
The Dighton-Rehoboth High cross country teams wished they finished off their season in better fashion, but injuries and illnesses derailed their success.
The Falcons did not have anyone advancing to the MIAA ALL-State Meet, but did have some solid performances.
The boys were led by Jeremy Gale, who clocked in at 18:22, placing 72nd overall. Nicholas Ware placed 81st and clocked in at 18.29, while Michael Lavigne placed 91st overall with a finish of 18:43.
Lindsay Allard led the way for the girls with a finish of 21:13, placing 37th overall. Zoe Jestude placed 42nd and clocked in at 21:29, while Jaelyn Johnson placed 84th overall to round out the top three finishers for the Falcons.