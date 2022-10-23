NORWOOD -- The Norton High cross country team closed out the regular season with the Tri-Valley League cross country meet on Saturday, with the Lancers finishing out the season on a high note at the Coakley Middle School Cross Country course.
Leading the way in the boys race was Andrew McConnell, clocking a blistering 5K time of 15:53.3 for first overall, securing an individual league title. The next Lancer to finish was Sean Parham, clocking a time of 17:09.2 for 20th-quickest. Michael Katsikis placed 25th with a time of 17:20.0.
On the girls side, Shea Podbelski led the Lancers with a seventh-place time of 19:08.7. Emma Wisnaskas clocked a time of 20:25.6 for 18th overall and Molly McIntyre was 23rd overall with a time of 20:26.8.