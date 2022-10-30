WRENTHAM — The South Coast Conference cross country meet was held at Wrentham Developmental Center on Saturday morning, with Seekonk and Dighton-Rehoboth finishing their runs of league meets strong.
Old Rochester’s boys team narrowly defeated Seekonk, scoring 41 points to Seekonk’s 44. D-R’s boys team scored 106 points, finishing fourth. All top-15 finishers earned a medal in the meet.
Seekonk’s Caiden Sears and Noah Amaral were the top finishers of the day from the Warriors, earning second- and third-place (respectively) times to lower Seekonk’s overall team’s score. Sears crossed the line at 16:24.2 and Amaral finished at 16:53.2.
Seekonk head coach Frank Mooney said the boys were on a mission to bounce back on Saturday, and to put up a particularly strong showing against an Old Rochester team that had previously beaten them, 31-24.
“We had run Old Rochester in a dual meet earlier in the year and they just annihilated us. My captain, Amaral, got the guys together and said we’re going to beat these guys in the league meet,” Mooney said. “They’ve been dedicating themselves to beating Old Rochester. We were pretty excited (to see the gap close). My boys captains said, ‘We’re going to win the Division 3A meet.’ We’re pretty excited with what we did and they ran really well.”
On the girls side for Seekonk, Mooney was not as happy with the finish.
“We were disappointed,” Mooney said. “I was a little upset ... we added on huge amounts of time compared to what we’ve done on that course before. We weren’t too happy.”
Cold weather and frost on the course were part of the “poor” showing, and Mooney said there’s a need in changing perspective if the Warrior girls want to return to States again.
“We had a little talk on the ride home and they let too many little things bother them,” Mooney said. “I told them everybody else was cold too, and they have to start thinking, if they want to go to the state meet they’ve got to change their perspective. ... We’ve got to start thinking positive.”
For Dighton-Rehoboth, the boys were led by Michael Lavigne’s personal-best time of 17:34, putting him seventh in the field. Nicholas Ware (11th, 17:51.5), Jeremy Gale (16th, 18:30.5) and Jackson Pogany (36th, 20:17.9) followed as the next across for the Falcons.
“I’m pretty proud of how they performed (Saturday),” Dighton-Rehoboth coach Brendan Delano said. “We could definitely have had some better performances, some better times, but it wasn’t bad by any means. My 1-2-3 all season have been pretty strong.”
The Falcon girls had a best time of 21:02.6 from Lindsay Allard, putting her sixth in the field. Teammate Zoey Jestude took eighth, clocking in at 21:40.7, and Jaelyn Johnson took 14th at a time of 22:49.1. All three medaled.
“Lindsay, a 21:02.6 at Wrentham, that’s a pretty strong performance,” Delano said. “Zoey coming in at 21:40.7, that’s satisfying, and freshman Jaelyn Johnson, who two months ago was taking walk breaks in a 3K at Wrentham, because she just started running. She came in 14th; that’s a pretty huge leap for her and sneaking in for a medal, we’re all pretty proud of her.”
Looking ahead, Delano hopes D-R can steer clear of injuries and the upper echelons for his team continue.
“We’ve avoided injuries for a good amount and I”m trying to get them to peak right now,” Delano said. “Truly, that’s kind of happening. All but one runner PR’d on Saturday and the other one was pretty close. We’re really peaking, and I hope the seniors can build on their performances, but I’d really like to see some bounce-back from the 3-4-5 runners to top their previous times.”
Dighton-Rehoboth and Seekonk will next race in the Frank Mooney Invitational on Saturday, Nov. 5.