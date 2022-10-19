TAUNTON — The Attleboro High field hockey team rolled to a 2-0 win over Taunton High on Wednesday, getting goals in the first and fourth quarters to facilitate the win.
The opening score from the Bombardiers came from a Marley Young score in the first quarter, which was put in past Taunton’s keeper on a low roller across the crease with 10:21 left in the first.
The second goal came with 11:27 left in the game, with Stella Krawiec finding the back of the goal off a feed from Young.
Attleboro head coach Jessica Pink praised her side’s passing and ability to hold off an aggressive Taunton team.
“Really proud of the girls for playing their game and using great passing skills around an aggressive Taunton team,” Pink said.
In net for Attleboro was Siany Ortez, recording the shutout with seven saves.
Attleboro moves to 7-9 and visits Franklin on Monday.
Franklin 10, North Attleboro 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO — North Attleboro had one score in its loss to Franklin, coming off the stick of Caroline Folan in the second quarter.
Folan’s score came with 5:40 left in the half. Julia Puccio knocked down an aerial ball and had a quick give-and-go to Spencer Puccio, who found Folan for the score. At the half, North trailed 7-1 and was unable to make up ground.
Eman Farid and Gracie Leary combined for the effort in goal for North, with Farid stopping 12 shots and Leary stopping six. North head coach Karen Folan said the goalies worked hard in goal, despite the result, with Farid making multiple back-to-back saves before Franklin found a weak spot.
The loss snaps a four-game win streak for the Rocketeers.
North Attleboro (9-6-1) plays Thursday at Milford.
King Philip 8, Milford 0
MILFORD — The Warriors dominated Milford on the road with the shutout victory.
KP’s main contributions came from Mara Boldy, who had a hat trick and an assist. Kelly Holmes had a goal and three assists, Meg Dowling had a pair of goals, Nikki McDonald had a goal and an assist, and Makenzie McDevitt also chipped in with a goal.
Mansfield 4, Sharon 0
MANSFIELD — Mansfield shut out visiting Sharon on the strength of four first-half goals.
Rose Maher (two), Lola Varricchonie, and Olivia Barry collected the goals for the Hornets.
Ava Adams, Danni Cuzzi, and Ella Palanza picked up the assists for Mansfield as Lily Danehy picked up the win in goal with the shutout.
Mansfield (5-7-2) hosts Holliston on Friday.
Foxboro 7, Stoughton 0
STOUGHTON — Led by junior Mary Collins’ hat trick and two assists along with senior Mya Waryas’s goal and four assists, Foxboro cruised past Sharon.
Jenny Gallagher, Ella Camel, and Isabelle Chamberlin picked up the other goals for the Warriors.
Mia Dinunzio picked up two assists from corners, and Val Beigel also picked up a helper.
Foxboro (11-0-2) looks to remain unbeaten as it hosts Hopkinton Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 1, Apponequet 0
REHOBOTH — The Falcons topped Apponequet, finally scoring in the fourth quarter to put it away.
Merry Foley scored off assists from Kelsey Bain and Reese Jefferson.
D-R controlled the game on the offensive side of the ball, but couldn’t find the back of the net until late in the game. Reese Jefferson, Caraline Corvi, Karina Bosco, and Kelsey Bain all played well for the Falcons (7-6-1), who travel to Wareham on Monday.
Fairhaven 2, Seekonk 1
FAIRHAVEN — Lauren Morales was stellar in controlling the midfield, but Seekonk fell to Fairhaven on Wednesday.
The Warriors play again at home on Friday against Somerset Berkeley.