DURFEE -- The Seekonk field hockey team was shut out by Durfee on Monday, losing 8-0.
Kate Eklund played in net, making 20 saves against a barrage of Durfee attackers.
"My team is young and we are still learning," Seekonk head coach Kim Pellerin said. "We do some things well during the course of a game but we need to find consistency."
Pellerin noted good play from Lauren Morales and Hayden DiPietro in the loss.
Seekonk (0-4-1) plays again on Saturday, hosting Nantucket.
Joseph Case 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 2
SWANSEA -- A game-winning score from Joseph Case as time expired sank Dighton-Rehoboth.
Joseph Case struck early, getting two goals within the 10th minute of the first quarter to push its lead to 2-0. D-R clawed back, getting a score from Lexi Fratus in the third quarter off a pass from Merry Foley to cut the difference to one.
Karina Bosco tied the game up with 12:20 to go, getting the assist from Olivia Gabriel before a late Case push led to the game-winner.
D-R moves to 3-2 on the season and hosts Bourne on Wednesday.