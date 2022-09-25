SEEKONK — The Seekonk field hockey team was unable to find its first win of the season on Saturday, falling at home to Nantucket 2-1.
The game was scoreless at halftime before Nantucket scored in the third and fourth quarters. Seekonk got on the board with 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter off the stick of Felicia Paniagua, assisted by Kayleigh Costa.
“It was a very well-played game on both sides,” Seekonk head coach Kim Pellerin said. “We are finally starting to click as a unit. It has taken time for all of the new players to settle in and get comfortable with their roles. We are very young but we have fight in us and we don’t stop playing until the final horn sounds.”
In net, Katie Eklund made 13 saves for the Warriors.
“The kids are gaining valuable experience that will pay off in the game and the years to come,” Pellerin said.
Seekonk (0-5-1) plays again on Monday, hosting Dighton-Rehoboth.
Bishop Feehan 2, Nashoba Regional 0
BOLTON — Bishop Feehan scored twice in a win over Nashoba Regional, getting a goal from Lily Marchand a minute into the game off a corner and a score from Jordi Higgins.
Sam Buonaccorsi assisted Marchand’s score and Ava Meehan assisted Higgins. The Shamrcks had five offensive corners and six on the defensive side, with with coach Colleen Curry calling it a “full team effort.”
Midfielders Meehan and Bella Colitti were credited with strong play while the defensive line of Buonaccorsi, Marisa Pereira, Charlotte Wymes and Sam Blett also played well.
The Shamrocks improved to 6-1-1 and play Attleboro on Monday.