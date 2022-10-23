NANTUCKET -- The Seekonk field hockey team lost to Nantucket High on Saturday, falling in a 2-0 final.
Despite the loss, the Warriors had strong defensive play from Lauren Morales.
"She is playing so well right now," Seekonk head coach Kim Pellerin said. "We changed her position midseason and she has done everything we have needed her to do. She is the cog that we revolve around."
Pellerin said Seekonk has done a good job in keeping games close, but are "snake-bit" in being able to put the ball in the back of the net. Looking ahead, Seekonk (2-12-3) plays on Tuesday, hosting Bishop Feehan on its Senior Night.
"We hope to have a great week coming up and look to finish this strong," Pellerin said. "That will bode well for next year."