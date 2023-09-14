WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional field hockey team rolled to a 5-1 win over Oliver Ames on Thursday.
The Warriors held a 2-1 lead after the first quarter, getting goals from Tayla McDuff in the opening minutes and a go-ahead goal from Makenzie McDevitt to give the Warriors a lead it never surrendered. Ahead of halftime, Mara Boldy scored with 2:11 to go to make it a 3-1 score.
McDevitt scored her second with 1:01 to go in the third quarter and McDuff added another to push the score to 5-1 in the fourth.
Mara Boldy had three assists while both McDevitt and Boldy had assists. In goal for the Warriors was Kaitlyn Parrish with five saves.
King Philip improves to 2-1 and visits Attleboro on Monday afternoon.
Old Rochester Regional 2, Seekonk 0
MATTAPOISETT — Seekonk was kept scoreless in a loss to Old Rochester Regional, getting six saves in goal from Katie Eklund.
“We generated chances at the net, but as the game wore on, we reverted to some bad habits. Those little things are what we have to work on eliminating, and we will have more of a flow to our game for the full 60 minutes,” Seekonk head coach Kim Pellerin said.
Seekonk (0-2) plays again on Friday at Wareham.
Durfee 2, Dighton-Rehoboth 1
DIGHTON --Dighton-Rehoboth fell just short against Durfee, scoring only once.
The lone goal of the game for the Falcons came from Maryn Mendoza in the second quarter.
D-R (1-2-1) visits Apponequet on Tuesday.