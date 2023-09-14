MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High football team lost a non-league conteset to Duxbury High on Thursday night, falling 21-17 to drop the Hornets to 0-2 on the season.
The Hornets got off to a similar start as they did last week in their 41-24 loss to Catholic Memorial, as they threw an interception and allowing a quick score in the first quarter to fall behind 7-0, but they showed early life on offense.
After a kick return from Nolan Borderi to bring the ball to the Mansfield 47-yard line, the Hornets capped off the drive with a 26-yard score from Connor Curtis to Matt Tourigney to even the score at 7-7 with 5:48 left on the clock.
The first quarter ended in the middle of a Hornets’ drive into the red zone, but the stoppage didn’t slow down Mansfield in the slightest. A fumble into the end zone, recovered by Trevor Foley, put Mansfield ahead 14-7 at 10:27. Later in the half, Mansfield extended its lead with an Evan Hefez 22-yard field goal to make it 17-7 with 3:01 to go in the half.
Duxbury answered with 43 seconds to intermission on a 14-yard touchdown to Zachary Falls to cut the score to 17-14 in favor of Mansfield.
Both sides traded punts through the third quarter, but Duxbury was able to close out a drive with a 7-yard score on a Finn Carley keeper to make it 21-17 with 7:13 to go in the fourth quarter.
The score proved to be the decider of the game as Mansfield forced a fourth-down stop to gain possession on their own 25-yard line with 3:41 to go, but was unable to convert on fourth down from the Dragons’ 28 to end the game.
Mansfield visits Marshfield for another non-league contest next Friday night at 7 p.m.
King Philip 34, Marblehead 6
MARBLEHEAD — The Warriors took a lead and never looked back in a win over Marblehead on Thursday night.
A methodical drive from the Warriors gave them a lead with 1:05 to go in the first at 7-0. An 11-play, 92-yard march down the field ended in a 4-yard run from Aiden Astorino to give King Philip control.
Astorino added his second score of the game at the 8:40 mark in the second quarter, but with a missed extra point the Warriors led 13-0.
Marblehead was the first to capitalize off a turnover, forcing a fumble and recovering late in the second. Three plays later, the Magicians scored on a 73-yard passing score from Colt Wales to Crew Monaco to make it 13-6.
In roughly two minutes the Warriors had their answer, getting the touchdown back with 16 seconds to go to halftime on a Tommy McLeish pass to Mason Campbell to make it 20-6.
After a pair of turnovers in favor of King Philip, the Warriors added a 5-yard rushing score from Drew Laplante late in the third, and McLeish and Campbell connected for another score midway through the fourth to make it a 34-6 game.
King Philip (2-0) hosts Norwood next Friday.
Seekonk to fete Morgan’s Message charity Friday
Seekonk High School will be dedicating Friday’s football game against Diman Regional for the organization Morgan’s Message, a mental health organization.
Morgan’s Message was created in the wake of Morgan Rodgers, a Duke University lacrosse player who died from suicide in July 2019. The organization helps spread awareness within communities and to athletes, aiming to expand the dialogue on mental health by normalizing the conversations regarding it and empowering those who suffer in silence.
The dedication will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Seekonk High School.