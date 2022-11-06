Mansfield’s own Conner Zukowski made Mansfield High football history on Friday, passing crossing the 3,000 career passing yard mark in the Hornets’ 42-26 win over Wellesley in the first round of the MIAA Division 2 football playoffs.
Zukowski needed 90 yards to cross the milestone, earning it in the first half. Mansfield head coach Mansfield head coach Mike Redding said Zukowski’s talent is indispensable, citing that while he’s not the biggest guy on the field, his efficiency as a passer and as a leader is what makes him a team-changing player.
“It’s awesome. He’s had a great career,” Redding said. “To be honest, he looks like a freshman QB, but when he starts playing, he can play. Great reads, good zip on the ball; we don’t let him run much, but when he has to, he does. He’s just been so consistent, so good. ... He’s a difference-maker for us; two years in a row he’s been good, and without him we’re a whole different team. That balance makes us good.”
Getting to 3,000 yards in two years makes it even more impressive, noted Redding.
“A lot of the other guys did it in three years; he did it in two,” Redding said. “That makes it all the more impressive.”
For the Hornets, the win more than likely means Friday’s game was their final home game of them season, barring an upset from the other side of the bracket.
Zukowski said he was short of words on achieving the feat, saying it’s an awesome feeling multiple times.
“It’s awesome to even think I got to do it at home,” Zukowski said. “Doing it in two years is cool. I don’t even know what to say, it’s amazing.”
The feat cannot be attributed to Zukowski alone. Redding, along with a strong offensive line that protects the improvising quarterback and a deeply talented receiving core, helped Zukowski achieve the accomplishment.
“They should get all the credit. Coach Redding giving me the play calls to succeed, the receivers going up and making plays for me,” Zukowski said. “I don’t make the best ball every time, but they go get it.”
Now that the milestone and win have been celebrated, the Hornets and Zukowski turn all their attention toward No. 1 Milford. The Hornets, sneakily one of the top teams in Division 2, earned the No. 8 seed entering the postseason.
Are the Hornets underrated? Zukowski says so, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be any less prepared to take on a fellow Hockomock League team in No. 1 Milford.
“For sure (we’re underrated.) We didn’t have the same schedule we would’ve had if we were in the (Hockomock League’s Kelley-Rex Division,)” Zukowski said. “We knew that coming in and were looking to get at least one home game. We’re ready, we’re going to be ready.”