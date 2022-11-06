NORTON — Norton High football rolled to a 21-11 win on Saturday night, defeating Sharon High at home to earn its first win of the season.
Norton got off to a hot start, scoring on its first three drives. Michael O’Keefe (2-yard run), Jake Ogilvie (36-yard run) and Colby Cerrone (16-yard run) scored the touchdowns, with Ryan Strojny kicking all of the extra points.
The Lancers stood tall in the end, holding off Sharon with the lead for their first win of the season to improve to 1-7 on the season.
Norton head coach Jim Artz attributed getting Cerrone back from injury, who had been out since preseason, and other players battling through injuries that could otherwise sideline them for an extended period of time as keys to keeping the Lancers going.
“The first three drives, we went right down the field and scored,” Artz said. “It was 21-3 midway through the second quarter. We’ve got an offensive lineman playing with a torn left labrum, and it’s unbelievable to see him out there playing in so much pain. We’ve got another who’s playing with a sprained MCL. ... It could be very easy for these guys to quit and not lead, and they’re keeping a positive attitude and getting better each week.
“For a team that’s winless, to see improvement each week and not giving up and not quitting, it’s amazing,” Artz said.
Looking at the season as a whole, Artz said there were definitely high expectations set out from the beginning, but the combination of the injuries along with playing some youth in tough spots attributed to a season where Norton saw challenges.
“We definitely expected more (this season),” Artz said. “We have a really good senior group, but unfortunately when we had the injuries we had, we just haven’t been able to put the same starting group out there two weeks in a row. It’s been a big miss here or there, and losing Colby Cerrone in preseason. ... Injuries, and playing a couple of young kids in some spots, it’s definitely had some challenges for us.”
Despite the challenges, Artz expected his guys to go out each week and compete. Even with a consolation game and the Lancers out of the playoff hunt, he expected his team to go out and battle to the highest level.
“When we are playing the game, I don’t look at it as consolation or anything else. I look at it as we’re playing the game,” Artz said. “If we’re playing the game, we want to win. We want to compete and we want to win. To us, every opportunity to get on the field is a positive and not a negative.”