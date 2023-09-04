Last year, the King Philip Regional football team again found itself under the lights of Gillette Stadium.
It was a Super Bowl to forget though, as the Warriors were unable to match Catholic Memorial in the Div. 2 final, falling in a 27-7 rout.
This year the goals don't change, but the players on the field do. The Warriors bid farewell to Kyle Abbott and Rudy Gately, a tandem rushing attack, and also saw the departure of William Astorino and Chris Sesay -- two key players on both sides of the ball that were Sun Chronicle all-stars.
The process of "next man up" is one the Warriors went through last year with Gately going down due to injury. This year, it's next-man-up to take the reins and run off with an every-down starting position.
"It's been a process. There's a lot of options for us," King Philip head coach Brian Lee said. "Last year, when Rudy went down, Kyle Abbott stepped up huge for us. Carson Meier came back ... we're hoping we can find that Abbott or that Meier that can do those things and fill the voids those guys left.
"That's the fun in coaching. Watching kids get better and give you more than you expected," Lee said.
Some names back for the Warriors include senior quarterback Tommy McLeish, who is in line for another year atop the depth chart. With him will also be Noah Minkwitz, a senior running back, and linebacker and Aiden Astorino, a junior running back and linebacker. Senior offensive and defensive lineman Sean King, along with junior defensive back and quarterback Tommy Kilroy, have also had strong camps in preseason.
"Aiden has had a good camp. ... Tommy Kilroy, he's had good practices, Sean King has come in and looked good," Lee said. "McLeish, he had a good offseason. A bunch of our seniors know it's their time to run things and they've done a great job, all of them."
The battle for spots in camp has been a strong competition for the Warriors, who have high expectations to get back to Gillette Stadium and play for another Super Bowl.
But right now, they can only control what they can control, said Lee.
"Expectations are that we show up and compete in every game and hope it goes our way. We're controlling the things we can control," Lee said. "We're making sure we're physically able to go and mentally ready to go and the coaches are prepared. Wins and losses happen, we can't base everything on that and think about playoffs before game one.
"We're focused on being as prepared as we can be," Lee added.
Opening day for the Warriors is on Friday against Walpole. It's a homecoming of sorts for Lee and his coaching staff, with plenty of ties to both the town and the team.
Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. at King Philip Regional High.
"It's exciting for us. For me personally, I have a bunch of Walpole guys on staff. You never stop being a Rebel," Lee said. "They're my friends on the other side. It's mixed emotions. Excited about it, nervous about it, and they're my friends so I want them to do well. It's a weird feeling."