ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls basketball team rolled to a win on Tuesday night, defeating Oliver Ames in a 57-50 Hockomock League final.
The Bombardiers led through the first quarter 21-11 and entered halftime up 28-22. Oliver Ames surmounted a rally, bringing the game even at 34-34 into the last eight minutes, but the Bombardiers held firm for the win in the closing minutes.
Leading Attleboro in scoring was Kayla Goldrick with 19 points, while Vanessa Ellis added 18 points and Avery James scored nine.
Attleboro moves to 5-1 and hosts Taunton on Friday.
Mansfield 72, Taunton 43
TAUNTON — Mansfield picked up its fourth win of the season, moving to .500 with a victory over Taunton.
The Hornets led 41-16 at halftime and never surrendered the lead the rest of the way. Leading the Hornets on the floor was Abby Wager with 25 points, while Kara Santos added 18 points.
Mansfield plays again on Friday at Sharon.
North Attleboro 42, Stoughton 31
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers held a 29-11 lead at the break and held on for a win over Stoughton.
Leading North Attleboro in points was Sam Faria with 16, with all scored in the first half. Katie Corsetti added 14 points in the win.
“We played a great first half and took care of the ball. (We) played a tough press and made them speed up, which caused them to turn the ball over,” North head coach Nikki Correia said. “In the second half we got a little bit out of control and started to turn the ball over and Stoughton when on a little run, but we were able to overcome it and finish it out.”
North (3-6) goes to Franklin on Friday.
Westwood 43, Norton 33
WESTWOOD — Norton lost on the road to Westwood, getting 10 points from Emma Cochrane to lead the Lancers.
Taryn Fierri scored eight points, while Carly McDonald added seven.
Norton (7-2) plays again on Thursday, hosting Ashland.
Seekonk 59, Greater New Bedford 38
NEW BEDFORD — Seekonk won on the road, defeating Greater New Bedford Vocational.
Leading the Warriors on the floor was Ally Dantas, scoring 20 points, while Hayden Robinson added 17 points.
Seekonk (3-6) plays again on Friday, hosting Fairhaven.
Apponequet 41, Dighton-Rehoboth 33
DIGHTON — Dighton-Rehoboth fell at home to Apponequet, getting 11 points from Ella Damon as the team-high.
D-R (3-3) plays again on Friday at Greater New Bedford Vocational.
Tri-County 42, Bristol Plymouth 21
TAUNTON — Tri-County beat Bristol Plymouth on the road, winning its first league game of the season.
Noelle Kennedy and Gabby Dergham had matching team-high totals, scoring 11 points. Amy Freitas had nine points and 10 assists.
Tri-County (3-4) plays on Thursday at Bishop Connolly.