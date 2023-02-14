FRANKLIN — The Attleboro High girls basketball team lost to Franklin High on Tuesday night, battling to a 61-51 final at Franklin High School.
Both sides were locked at 13 each through the first quarter, and Attleboro took a 31-29 deficit into halftime. The gap was closed through the third quarter, and the Bombardiers took a 39-37 advantage into the final eight minutes of action.
Attleboro couldn’t close out the game for the win, falling to 13-6 with the loss against a Franklin squad ranked No. 16 in MIAA Division 1 power rankings.
Leading AHS in scoring was Lily Routhier with 13 points. Both Avery James and Vanessa Ellis had 10 points, while Kayla Goldrick added nine.
The Bombardiers return to the floor on Friday night at rival North Attleboro.
Foxboro 65, Canton 30
CANTON — Foxboro cruised past Canton, winning in a rout.
The Warriors were led in scoring by Addie Ruter’s 20 points. Cam Collins added 15 while Erin Foley scored 14. Kailey Sullivan had 12.
Foxboro (16-1) returns on Friday to host Oliver Ames.
Mansfield 57, Stoughton 33
MANSFIELD — Mansfield defeated Stoughton at home, getting a game-high 34-point performance from Abby Wager.
The Hornets allowed just two points in the third quarter, allowing Mansfield to run away with the game. Adding seven points was Ella Palanza and Natalya Gill chipped in six.
Mansfield (10-6) plays on Friday at Canton.
Norton 51, Millis 37
NORTON — Norton rolled past Millis, getting a team-high 17 points from Taryn Fierri in the win.
Fierri converted from 3-point range five times. Adding 13 points was Trayn Fierri and each scoring eight points were Kate Andy and Emma Cochrane.
The Lancers improve to 14-4 and visit Medway on Thursday.
Bishop Feehan 58, St. Mary’s of Lynn 51
ATTLEBORO — Charlotte Adams-Lopez led all Feehan scorers with a career-high 20-point night, adding six rebounds and six assists in a win for the Shamrocks.
The Shamrocks were tested, but never wavered in the win. At halftime Feehan led 26-16, and held a 42-33 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Adding 13 points was Julia Webster and scoring 11 was Maddy Steel. Sammy Reale had six rebounds and three assists to go with eight points. Mary Daley also had seven assists and four boards to go with four points.
Feehan moves to 16-3 and takes on undefeated Andover at the Comcast Tournament at Woburn High on Saturday.