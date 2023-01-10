WRENTHAM — The Foxboro High girls basketball team left little doubt in their win on Tuesday night, cruising past King Philip Regional in an 86-41 victory.
Foxboro got off to a quick 5-0 start and elevated the lead to 7-2, but King Philip (3-4) ran off a 6-0 stretch to take the lead at 8-2. It was the only time KP held the lead all night as Kailey Sullivan went back down the floor, drilled a 3-pointer, and gave Foxboro a lead it never surrendered.
Following Sullivan’s three, Foxboro pushed the lead to 24-10, which then turned into a 46-16 halftime score. Sullivan led all scorers with 27 points, while Addie Ruter had 20 and Cam Collins scored 19. King Philip was led by Emily Sawyer’s 13 points.
A pressing, smothering defense by Foxboro forced half-a-dozen King Philip turnovers before it reached half-court in the first quarter. The full-court press was by design, to make sure King Philip never felt completely comfortable, and was also big in helping Foxboro’s transition offense do a lot of work.
“We wanted to create a little bit of havoc out there and make them unsettled,” Foxboro head coach Lisa Downs said. “We were trying to jump and double-team the ball whenever possible. We have some good defenders that have quick feet, so we’re lucky. Our rotation was working well and we were getting some steals off passes that came out of traps.
“What really jumped us was our fast break. We were getting good rebounds and long outlet passes,” Downs said.
King Philip scored just one basket in the second quarter, a Madison Paschke three late in the frame. Foxboro outscored KP 19-3 over the eight-minute quarter.
Leah Santoro showed King Philip still had life to open the second half, nailing a three, but Foxboro returned to form with a third quarter that locked up an already lopsided affair. Entering the fourth quarter, the lead was 70-27, and both sides traded baskets with mostly reserves in through the fourth quarter.
In a game where it’s easy to lose focus when ahead so much, Downs said keeping the pedal down and the tempo up keeps her team focused and prevents them from falling out of character.
“If we didn’t, I feel like we would have lost focus,” Downs said. “We like to have a quick tempo, and once we get out of that tempo, that’s when mistakes start happening. ... I feel like we needed to go to half-court defensively, but offensively we had to make sure we were pushing the ball.”
Foxboro moves to 6-1 on the season with the win (5-0 in the Hockomock) and continues to move up the ranks of state and media-created power rankings. A team that is extremely athletic 1-5, and has a good supporting cast off the bench, they’re only getting better as the season progresses.
How far can Foxboro go? Downs won’t say, but says the work on the little things going forward will be the difference-maker when it comes to if they can beat teams in March.
“I’m such a superstitious person, and the girls make fun of me. The potential is through the roof and the sky is the limit,” Downs said. “It’s just a matter of working on the little things. The little things can make or break against a team that we’ve got to beat sometime down in March.”