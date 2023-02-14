WRENTHAM — A shot at the buzzer from King Philip girls basketball’s Leah Santoro gave the Warriors to a chance to steal a win at home, but it rang off the backboard and missed to give North Attleboro High a 38-37 win in a hard-fought, low-scoring affair.
With the Warriors ahead 32-21, a basket from North’s Ava McKeon put the Rocketeers ahead 33-32 in the final lead change of the night. Her basket was followed up with a triple from Sam Faria, and was extended by Katie Corsetti’s put-back score off an offensive rebound to make it 38-32 with under two minutes to go.
The Warriors answered with a basket off the hand of Madison Paschke, and capitalized on a turnover from North with a corner triple by Jacklyn Bonner to make it 38-37 with 21.2 seconds to go.
After a series of fouls to chip time off the clock, McKeon went to the line for a one-and-one opportunity, but missed the free throw to give King Philip a chance at the end. McKeon ultimately collected the final rebound underneath to seal the win. McKeon and Faria both had matching team-highs for points with 10.
In a season where things may not have gone the way North head coach Nikki Correia expected them to go, Correia feels the momentum building at the end of the season, which is something the young team can build on. The Rocketeers improve to 6-13 with the win and cap the season on Friday at home against North Attleboro.
“The momentum we can feed off of from the end of the season,” Correia said. “The beginning of the season, what tended to happen was if we made a mistake or had a bad play, we would hang our heads and not get back on the defensive end. (Tuesday,) they kept fighting and kept playing. They never stopped. They executed. ... Moving forward, this is huge.”
Neither side came out of the gate with significant success from the field, closing out the first quarter with King Philip ahead 10-6. The Rocketeers built a run through the second to take a 17-15 lead, rallying back from down seven, but a Paschke score with under 30 to go on the clock tied it up ahead of halftime at 17-17.
Through the second half, neither side held an advantage greater than three until the game-changing fourth-quarter move from the Rocketeers. Tightening up on defense and finishing at the rim, while also keeping their composure together in an emotional game, were key for the Rocketeers in the second half to stay in it.
“I told them at halftime, great team and great coach, they’re going to come out with adjustments,” Correia said in reference to King Philip. “They’re going to come at us a little tougher. ... We kept our composure and made the right pass. ... We were making the right reads tonight.”
The Warriors, who have already clinched a playoff spot and had beaten North 54-33 earlier in the season, struggled with North’s zone defense. Despite a height advantage in the post with Emily Sawyer (team-high 15 points), the Warriors were unable to capitalize against a North team that got under their collective skin.
“We haven’t found out how to play through (Emily) yet against zone teams,” King Philip head coach Jeff Miszkiewicz said. “I think we did a much better job in the second half with that. We had a lot of open shots, we must have shot 10 percent as a team. It’s tough to win any game with that. We’ve got to find a way to get that offensive momentum earlier instead of late into the second half.”
The Warriors move to 10-7 and play on Friday at home against against Taunton.