ATTLEBORO -- The Bishop Feehan girls basketball team rolled on to a 71-26 win over Bishop Fenwick on Saturday afternoon,
The Shamrocks got out to a 14-0 lead through the first quarter before Fenwick got on the board. By halftime, the advantage was 39-12, and through three quarters the score was 49-15.
Leading Feehan on the floor was Sammy Reale with 18 points, 15 coming in the first half. Maddy Steel added 16 points, Mary Daley had 10 and Lily Singer scored six.
Defensively, the Shamrocks allowed six six field-goal scores in the win.
The Shamrocks (4-0) travel to Newton North on Tuesday.