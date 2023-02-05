ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team raced past Attleboro High on Sunday afternoon, winning 76-33 in a non-league contest.
The Shamrocks led 21-10 after the first quarter and held a 40-17 advantage at intermission. Attleboro had eight field goals in the loss, and was led by Kayla Goldrick’s 11 points.
Leading the way in scoring for Bishop Feehan was Charlotte Adams-Lopez with 17 points, 12 of which came in the first half, and she also chipped in five rebounds and three assists. Olivia Franciscus had 11 points with three assists and Maddy Steel scored 10 points. Bishop Feehan had eight different players score from 3-point range, making 13 altogether.
Attleboro (9-5) plays again on Tuesday, hosting King Philip, while Feehan (13-2) travels to Boston on Tuesday for a rematch with Cathedral.