Bishop Feehan High’s Sam Reale puts up a shot as she is bumped into by Mansfield High defender Olivia Salisbury during the teams' Dec. 22 non-league contest in Attleboro.

 TYLER HETU / THE SUN CHRONICLE

NASHUA, N.H. -- The Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team trailed the entire way against New Hampshire state champion Bishop Guertin, losing 67-57 on Sunday.

At hallftime, the difference was 39-24 in favor of Guertin. The Shamrocks were unable to challenge in the second half, bringing Feehan to 10-2 on the season.

Leading Bishop Feehan in scoring was Charlotte Adams-Lopez and Sammy Reale with 14 points each. Julia Webster and Brooke Canty added 10 points.

The Shamrocks play again on Tuesday, hosting Archbishop Williams.