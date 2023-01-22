FOXBORO -- The Bishop Feehan girls hockey team earned a 10-3 win over the Hockomock Stars on Sunday, improving to 3-5 on the season.
The Shamrocks led the Stars 2-1 through the first period and exploded in the second period with a six-goal stretch, taking an 8-1 lead into the third period. Both sides scored twice in the third period.
Caitlin Kelley and Chloe Bryda each had two goals and two assists for Feehan, while Isabella Hasenfus scored her first varsity goal. Molly Braga, Avery Gugliotta and Lindsey Laliberte each had a goal and an assist. The Stars were led on the ice by Ava Adams's two goals in the third period. Maeve Anastasia scored in the first period for the Stars.
The Stars (0-12) play again on Wednesday against Canton.
King Philip 3, Westwood 1
CANTON -- KP took down Westwood in a non-league contest at Canton Ice House on Saturday.
The Warriors' Kelly Holmes had three points in the win, finishing with a goal and two assists to lead the team. Nicole McDonald and Kat Precobb both scored in the win and McDonald added an assist.
In between the iron for King Philip was Mallory Johnston with 40 saves. King Philip (6-7) plays on Thursday against Franklin.
Malden Catholic 3, Bishop Feehan 2 (OT)
ATTLEBORO -- Malden Catholic and Bishop Feehan went to overtime on Saturday, but the Shamrocks were unable to steal a win in the extra frame as Malden Catholic took the win.
After a scoreless first period, the Shamrocks traded goals with Malden Catholic, evening the score with 2:18 left in the second on a Brooke Borges score. Less than four minutes into the third, MC pulled ahead but Feehan responded 41 seconds later with a Caitlin Kelley score to make it 2-2. With 2:35 gone by in overtime, Malden Catholic netted the game-winner.