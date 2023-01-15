DEDHAM — The Dedham High girls hockey team defeated the Hockomock Stars on Saturday, winning 9-5.
The Stars scored two goals in the second period, getting one each from Madeline Martin and Mya Waryas. In the third period, Cammy Shanteler scored once and Ava Adams scored twice. Adams finished with three points while Waryas and Shanteler each finished with two. After the first period, the Stars trailed 4-0.
“We came out flat for the first period but regrouped,” Stars coach Jamie Mullen said. “The girls picked up one another and we came out for the second and third determined, ready to work hard, and with better attitudes. The second period was better than the first and the third period better than both prior.
“They learned from their mistakes, accepted where it put them, but most importantly were ready to restart and give it 110 percent every shift. Never give up, never quit, just work harder and handle hard better,” Mullen said.
In net for the Stars was Bailey Mooners, making eight saves over the first period. Emily Davignon had nine saves across the second and third periods.
The Stars (0-9) play on Wednesday against Westwood.
Norwood 6, King Philip 2
NORWOOD — King Philip lost to Norwood on Saturday, falling under .500 over the weekend.
Mallory Johnston recorded 49 saves, crossing 1,000 saves in her high-school career. Kat Precobb scored twice in the loss, and was assisted by Mara Boldy and Lydia Maxwell.
King Philip (5-6) plays on Wednesday against Dedham.