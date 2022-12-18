FOXBORO -- The King Philip girls hockey team scored one goal but it was all it needed in a 1-0 win over Franklin High on Saturday at Foxboro Sports Center.
A second-period score by Kelly Holmes, assisted by Mara Boldy, secured the win for KP. In goal for King Philip was Mallory Johnston, making 34 saves.
King Philip (1-1) will play again on Monday against Wayland.
Canton 8, Hockomock Stars 0
FOXBORO -- The Hockomock Stars were blanked by Canton.
The Stars (0-2) play again on Wednesday against King Philip.