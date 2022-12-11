KINGSTON -- The King Philip girls hockey team lost by eight scores to open the season on Saturday, losing 8-0 to Norwell at The Bog Ice Arena.
KP head coach Ken Assad pointed to sickness going around the locker room as part of the team's struggles, but said he's not making an excuse for his team not playing well.
Mallory Johnson made 32 saves in goal on 39 shots, while Hailey Bright made four saves on five shots on goal.
King Philip (0-1) plays again on Sunday, hosting Franklin at Foxboro Sports Center at 6:30 p.m.
Archbishop Williams 3, Bishop Feehan 0
CANTON -- Bishop Feehan was blanked to open the season, falling behind by two scores in the first period before the eventual final at Canton Sportsplex.
"It was a hard-fought game, but we couldn't get one past their goalie," Bishop Feehan head coach Mike Cripps said. "We controlled the second period but gave up a short-handed goal with under a minute left (in the second period)."
The Shamrocks (0-1) play again on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Charles Moore Ice Arena against Nauset Regional.
Walpole 11, Hockomock Stars 1
FOXBORO -- The Hockomock Stars lost a lopsided game 11-1 over the weekend.
Emily Davignon was in goal for the Stars, playing a new position for her. Head coach Jamie Mullen said they were proud of her stepping up into an important role for the team and is proud of her progressions.
Mya Waryas was commended for her leadership on the ice, keeping team morale high to the final horn despite the deficit.
The Stars (0-1) come back on Wednesday to play Dennis-Yarmouth.