FOXBORO -- The Hockomock Stars lost to King Philip Regional girls hockey by a 9-3 score on Saturday at Foxboro Sports Center.
King Philip scored three in the first period, two in the second and four more in the third. KP's Kelly Holmes scored three goals and had four assists, Nikki McDonald scored three and assisted once, Ella Morgan netted two and Katie McGann scored once. In net were Mallory Johnston and Olivia Klein, combining to make 33 saves.
The Stars' Hannah Albert scored once in the second period and got a pair of goals from Cammy Shanteler in the third period.
In net for the Stars was Bailey Mooers, stopping 28 shots in three periods. Stars head coach Jamie Mullen gave praise to Mooers as she continues her improvement in net.
"The way she played today, you'd never know she wasn't really a goalie. What a teammate," Mullen said. "No matter what, just always willing to do whatever is best for the team. She definitely saved us many times. Her effort is relentless and her determination to save that puck is inspiring."
Mullen also pointed to her senior leaders in Mya Waryas and Ava Adams for their work and patience in finding their way to the top lines, working together to improve everyone around them. The two have three games left in the regular season in a Stars uniform this season, and celebrated Senior Night on Saturday ahead of the opening faceoff.
"They were the only freshmen when they joined the team, and most games they didn't dress. Sitting in the stands together is where their amazing friendship began," Mullen said. "They didn't pout or stop working hard every practice even though they didn't play much. They cheered their team on as loud as they could and understood how to see the game from a different viewpoint. ... They earned their spot, have improved every season, and now are seeing plenty of ice time and complementing each other as linemates. It's always sad to see your seniors graduate, but to see their growth throughout the four-year journey is a wonderful experience."
Adding assists for the Stars were Emma Rabinovich, Madeline Martin, Maeve Anastasia and Adams.
Bishop Feehan 4, Bishop Fenwick 0
MIDDLETON -- The Shamrocks had four goals in its win over Fenwick at Essex Sports Center, improving to 4-5 this season.
Caitlin Kelley scored twice while Molly Braga and Lindsey Laliberte (shorthanded) scored once each.
Bishop Feehan plays again on Wednesday against Bishop Stang.