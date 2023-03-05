ATTLEBORO --The Bishop Feehan girls hockey team rocked No. 10 Arlington at New England Sports Village on Sunday, winning 7-1 to advance in the MIAA Division 1 postseason.
The win will earn the No. 7 Shamrocks a spot in the Elite 8 against No. 2 Notre Dame of Hingham on Wednesday. The game will be played at Rockland Rink, with opening puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Shamrocks got on the board less than two minutes into the first period, scoring on a two-on-one where Alivia Fitzgibbons buried the puck, with the assist coming from Chloe Bryda.
Feehan went on to score two more times through the first, with both Grace Nelson (5:30) and Caitlin Kelley (1:57) scoring unassisted to send the game to a 3-0 score entering the second period.
Feehan added one in the second to make it a four-goal game off Grace Campbell's score near the 10-minute mark, assisted by Alison Stiles. Arlington scored its lone goal of the game with under five to go in the period to cut the gap to four.
The Shamrocks scored three more times for good measure in the third, with Kelley (2:50), Molly Braga (1:40, empty net) and Isabella Hasenfus (54.1) scoring in the final minutes. Braga assisted Kelley's second goal and Riley LeClair assisting Hasenfus' goal.
Avery Blanchard was in goal for the Shamrocks, turning away all but one shot on goal. She also stopped a penalty shot in the third to keep the game heavily in Feehan's favor.